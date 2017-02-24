Respected war veteran and educator Joe Barnes was recently awarded the Medal of Honor by the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is the DAR’s highest granted award.

He was given the award for his leadership and his brave service to his country.

Barnes was nominated by Anne House, regent of the Mississippi Delta Chapter of the DAR and good friend of Barnes.

House worked diligently to organize the award ceremony, even compiling a complete biography of his life.

In attendance was Gov. Phil Bryant who presented the award to Mr. Barnes at the National Defense Luncheon in Jackson.

Close to 500 people were in attendance during the award ceremony.

In the past, Barnes was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for gallantry in action, a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat, as well as becoming one of the first to earn a Battlefield Commission in his platoon.

Barnes was born in 1919 and the nearly 100-year-old Rosedale resident has had quite a proactive life.

He served in the military for six years, fighting in World War II until being wounded during the invasion of Southern France in 1944.

He was shipped to a hospital in Tuscaloosa, AL, before being transferred to Battle Creek, MI, where he met his first wife Dorothy and befriended soon-to-politician Robert Dole, who was also an injured soldier.

They remain close friends to this day.

In 1947, he was honorably discharged from the Army.

According to House, he went back to school and received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State College and later received his master’s degree at Delta State University and Mississippi State University in administration.

He served 32 years as an educator, beginning his career as an agriculture teacher in Kilmichael.

He later moved to Rosedale where he became principal before being promoted to superintendent of the West Bolivar School District during the period desegregation.

“I was superintendent at a very difficult time, I was able to lead the school through the integration process with very little problem,” said Barnes.

During his tenure as superintendent, Barnes was able to get several buildings built, a feat not many school districts were fortunate to emulate.

They included a new administrative building, a cafeteria, as well as a vocational center that was later named the Joe Barnes Career and Technical Center, which Barnes marks as the greatest honor he has received.

Barnes retired as superintendent in 1982, yet he is still an active member in his community of Rosedale with his second wife Gladys Morgan Barnes.

"All I can say is great things. He was a great superintendent to our school district and supporter for our city, county and state,” said Rosedale Mayor Cary Estes about Mr. Barnes.

“If more people were like him the world would be a better place and I hope the Lord blesses him with many more years to come," he said.