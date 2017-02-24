Dr. Roberto Gallardo of the Mississippi State University Extension Intelligent Community Institute spoke to the Team Cleveland board Wednesday about the future of the digital age and implementing programs that will get Cleveland ahead.

"One of the main issues of the digital age is the digital divide, and that is not having access to the technology or not being able to afford it," Gallardo said.

Wednesday's meeting was more of brainstorming session to get the board and other community leaders who attended to share ideas and thoughts on bringing these advancements to the city.

The partnership with the Intelligent Community Institute could provide downtown Cleveland with Wi-Fi, 3-D printers for local organizations, robots for school, and assistance with local businesses in all areas of technology and more.

Gallardo went through an Intelligent Community Checklist Report with the board and community leaders of all of the implementations that could possibly take place if the Chamber board agrees with everything.

The report which was prepared by Gallardo gave information on the background of the Intelligent Community, recommendations that were made based on the results that the checklist offered, and knowledge of the workforce, innovation, digital equity, marketing and advocacy, and sustainability that could all take place if the program is implemented.

Gallardo highlighted many points from the topics he discussed during the session.

The purpose of the Intelligent Community is to raise awareness and jumpstart discussions that hopefully result in strategies and resources deployed as the community transitions to a digital mindset.

Gallardo pointed out that the Cleveland community is at a 34 percent digital potential compared to ideal digital-minded community.

As Gallardo went through the list of the 33 recommendations, which covers the topics of broadband connectivity, knowledge workforce, innovation, digital equity, marketing and advocacy, and sustainability, he went over the two types of recommendations, which are document and initiate.

Gallardo said based on what was responded in the data he received; he thinks Cleveland is in a very good position broadband wise.

"Documents indicate resources or programs in use or deployed and it has documentation of outputs and outcomes is warranted. Initiate indicate certain actions or programs can be activated in order to address a need," said Gallardo.

When discussing the topic of knowledge workforce, programs such as a robotics program for schools, and STEM degree scholarships were discussed and how they could become more involved into making those programs stand out in the community and in schools.

The innovation portion talked about implementing entrepreneurship programs in the community, and how to go getting a building for a business incubator and/or makerspace in the community for entrepreneurs.

"A makerspace is a do it yourself environment where you can bring in a 3D printer, have power tools, and have other stuff, because mainstream it will drive you to more traffic," Gallardo said.

Gallardo said if you don't have any entrepreneurship programs in your schools, make an effort to start one.

He said the reason is because entrepreneurship starts with mapping out the plans of the business, but it is also important to add a digital side too.

"Digital equity is also really important for the digital divide, and that is the number one threat for community development in the 21st century," said Gallardo.

Digital equity is about exploring the possibilities of refurbishing technology that can be added in office spaces and other public spaces.

Other things that were initiated were developing cyber bullying programs for kids and parents in partnership with schools, libraries, and other afterschool programs.

Marketing, advocacy and sustainability talks about initiating plans to launch an E-Front door program, conversations to start sustainability-related projects, and how to incorporate sustainability practices among businesses and residents.

An E-Front door program is a program that was developed to proactively manage the online reputation of a community where college students access, audit, and present results of their findings of that community.

Gallardo said all of these programs are what is going to help shape the community.

"I would encourage this community to start branching a little bit more into thinking more inward, entrepreneurship, flexibility, and all of those things," Gallardo said.