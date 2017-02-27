Jason Coker gathers everyone for a selfie Friday during a party in Shaw with youth from Connecticut.

Every year, the Congregational Church of New Canaan Youth Group from Connecticut goes on mission trips around the world to spread the gospel and help as many communities as they can.

This year, over 100 kids of the New Canaan Youth Group decided to travel to the Mississippi Delta.

Shaw native Jason Coker and founder of Delta Hands for Hope, who also used to work at the Congregational Church of New Canaan, wanted the youth group to come to Shaw this year as a part of their mission trip.

"New Canaan goes all over the world and this year, they choose Shaw, Mississippi. They don't go to places where they think the people are not invested, so they came here because they believe in the people of Shaw," said Coker.

The youth visited Shaw for a full week and did a lot of labor work for free, which would have come close to $1 million.

They brought along nine contractors to help them.

Coker said, "They put in six basketball goals, built a gazebo, and behind that gazebo, there's a big place they planned to put in a playground, and all of the playground equipment that was shipped came in on Friday."

Coker said in two weeks another group will be coming to Shaw to install the new playground.

The youth group also got new bleachers installed at the Shaw High School baseball field. New cabinets and new bathrooms were installed at Delta Hands for Hope.

"Our town has a brand new parsonage at Interstate Baptist Church. Our town has brand new parking lots, education space, bathrooms and exterior painting at Star Spangled Banner Missionary Baptist Church," said Coker.

The youth group, along with Coker and the Delta Hands for Hope, threw a thank you party for the city to show their appreciation for the time the spent in Shaw during the week and for the opening of the new park.

"It's been so much fun being here in Mississippi. We go on mission trips every February break, and today we are throwing this party to thank everyone for having us in the community of Shaw, and letting us come here and to spread God's love," said YG Senior Hannah Socci.

New Canaan stayed at the Interstate Baptist Church during the week.

Socci said, "The Shaw community has been so amazing in getting with us, and we stayed there and they let us have the entire week, and they gave up some of their activities for us, and it’s been pretty amazing."

The Congregational Church of New Canaan is one of Delta Hands of Hope partner churches in the city.

Delta Hands of Hope is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen and enhance local community assets of children in the Mississippi Delta and other areas.

It is an agency of the United Way of Cleveland-Bolivar County.

New Canaan and Delta Hands of Hope also partnered with a few other churches in the area.

Executive director of Delta Hands of Hope Lane Riley said the Congregation Church of New Canaan has been a huge help to the community.

"They've been here all week doing mission projects with the community. So we partnered with the city of Shaw to start our community park, and we've partnered with Spangle Banner Missionary Baptist Church to redo their Family Life Center, Riley said.

During the opening ceremony of the new community park, comments were made by Mayor Lamar Franks and Alderman Garry Griffin, who also presented a plaque to Riley for all the hard work she has done for Shaw.

Coker said, "YG, you have given yourselves to Shaw, Mississippi, this week, you literally gave your bodies and your time, you put yourself in this place, and you gave it all that you had."

"We really appreciate everything that has been done for us this week. The amount of work this group put in has been truly amazing, and we can not thank them enough," Riley said.