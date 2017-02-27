Bobby Carter

Friday, custodian Bobby Carter of Bell Academy was honored at the school’s yearly Inspiration Program in correspondence with its black history celebration.

Carter, who has worked for the school for 12 years, was honored for his dedication and hard work.

Kim Jones, student counselor at the school who refers to him as her co-counselor, nominated Carter for the honor. Carter was unanimously voted to receive the award, which is a first in the history of the award.

"Here at Bell Academy we have an inspiration program because we want our children to know that people in our community live this and do this everyday. They can look up to our honorees and they can be one of those people who give back to our community, " said Sonya Swafford, principal of Bell Academy.

It was a surprise to Carter, who was greeted with a round of applause by students, facility, and family members, as he entered cafeteria where the program was held.

On the campus of Bell Academy, Carter is seen as a friend to all and he is praised for his generosity towards each student and his dedication to his job as custodian.

Family members including his sister and two cousins shared fond memories of Carter growing up.

Students also expressed their gratitude for him and his kindness. Among the performances was a poem recited by a group of fourth graders, as well as one recited by a kindergarten student.

"It's an honor, I've always loved this school and I put my heart into everything that I do. I love this place," said Bobby Carter.

When asked what inspires him through the day, he said being there for the students of Bell Academy.

Midway through his statement, a student walks up to Carter and says 'Hey daddy.'

"You see that, I'm their daddy, but its inspiration enough just being for theses kids and to see their smiling faces. If some of them are sad, I try to make them happy and it just good to be here, he said.