Walking into the Delta Arts Alliance, patrons will see a different view than the norm.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., the DAA will open to the public the exhibit "A Collection of Self-Taught Artists" curated by Pat Brown.

The exhibition features "rare finds from the collections of versed art collectors across the state including Milly West, Euphus Ruth, Pat Brown herself, and many others."

This exhibit is different from others the DAA has previously held and Brown said, "Generally, the DAA exhibit works are by trained, established, or professional artists who are known in the area or region, the forms and styles follow the mainstream of art making, for the most part, and present recognizable subjects and presentation.

"Self-taught art is generally known as a specific area of study in the academic world or by collectors who have fallen in love with its spontaneity and rawness," said Brown.

"Self-taught artists exist in our communities but are often known, if at all, by word of mouth or by accidentally finding them. In recent decades, it has become important to recognize the contributions of makers who work outside the traditional forms," said Brown.

Brown is anxiously anticipating an exciting opening night for the exhibit and said she believes the word "delight" is a perfect description for the experience of looking at self-taught art.

"'Puzzlement' might be the second word for it. Why did someone feel compelled to make this, and how did their imagination dredge up that particular image? What is the appeal of using found materials like beads and throw-away tin and scraps? Don't they care if the art looks 'right'?

"Viewing self-taught art will break someone out of all their preconceptions regarding subject, medium, and reasons for making art. Asking questions could be considered one of the primary benefits," said Brown.

DAA Executive Director Rori Herbison said, "This exhibition is a super neat way to open the 2017 portion of our exhibition calendar. The pieces are fun, spirited and what I like most – they test convention. The question as to what defines art, ‘What is art?’ that’s a very tough question; a subjective experience and one that I don’t know if there is a right answer or not.

"We are grateful to Pat Brown for her commitment to not only the arts, but our organization. Pat’s ability to curate a show that is accessible, interesting and educational – all wrapped up into one show – speaks to her own reputable and instinctive eye. Gallery goers are for the better because of Pat’s careful attention and amazing heart to share these outliers of our very broad and diverse field," said Herbison.

For more information call the DAA at 662-843-3344.