Beginning Saturday, an American Sign Language Workshop will take place at the Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

The workshop will be available every Saturday until May 6 for individuals in the community who are interested in learning the basics of American Sign Language.

The workshop coordinator Vera Edwards said the workshop is for anyone who will like to attend and many people have already said they are interested in it.

"In the workshop, individuals will be learning very basic American Sign Language and an introduction to death culture," Edwards said.

According to the National Association of the Deaf, ASL is a visual language. With signing, the brain processes linguistic information through the eyes.

The website also says that the shape, placement, and movement of the hands, as well as facial expressions and body movements, all play important parts in conveying information.

American Sign Language developed over 200 years ago by Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet who was a congregational minister.

Gallaudet later met Laurent Clerc, a deaf graduate, and together they transformed the Old French Sign Language into a sign language that American students would better understand.

"The ASL workshops will also help improve communication with people who are death and hard at hearing," said Edwards.

The workshops will take place on March 4, 11, and 25, April 8, 15, 22, and 29 and May 6 from 10-11 a.m.

The ASL workshops are supported by local business, and all materials and the registration fee are free for all participants.

Edwards said students would also have the opportunity to attend a silent luncheon at a local restaurant to interact with individuals who are deaf.

For more information about the workshop, contact Edwards at 662-202-2439.