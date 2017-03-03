Illustrations of the banners which will be placed downtown.

The Heritage Commission plans to donate funds to the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce in its effort to install wayfinding signs all around the city.

As previously reported, the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce will be installing approximately 20-27 wayfinding signs along U.S. Highway 61 and other major points of interest around town.

In addition to the signs, the Heritage Commission, which is dedicated to preserving historical areas in Cleveland, has paid for six public parking signs as wells as 42 banners that will be placed in the Crosstie Historic District.

The historic district is the central business section of Cleveland, including Cotton Row and Sharpe Avenue.

The commission donated close to $10,000 for the project with $5,334 going towards the banners and $4,470 being spent on the on the public parking signs.

The banners will have the Heritage Commission name on them.

"Because the Heritage Commission paid for the downtown banners, we (chamber) will be able to use our funding to pay for banners on Court Street and North Street.

“We are so thankful for the Heritage Commission and everything that they have done and continue to do to make our downtown great," said Lisa Cooley, Team Cleveland/Main Street Manager of the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce.

Heritage Commission Chair Jonnet Valentine said she is excited about the new banners and believes they will be a great new addition to the Crosstie district.

"First of all it will replace signs. It is about time that they were replaced. They are nice and bright. They will all be of the same kind and they will help visitors as well as residents know where to go with what we have available," said Valentine.

According to Cooley, the chamber has meet with the Mississippi Department of Transportation so they could approve the plans for the project.

Cooley expects to the signs to be install in a matter of weeks.