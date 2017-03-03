Bolivar County and Cleveland law enforcement had a busy 24 hours, which began Wednesday around 8 p.m. when a shooting occurred at Sunset Village Apartment Complex located at 900 White Street in Cleveland.

The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Cleveland Police that someone was possibly shot at the apartment complex.

When deputies arrived on the scene they were advised that the victim. Marquis Jones, 21, of Cleveland was transported to Bolivar Medical Center by personal vehicle.

Jones was later airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson where he later died.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Byas Funeral Home.

While investigating the crime scene, the deputies found several shell casings and that an apartment had been shot into.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department at 662-843-5378 or Cleveland-Bolivar County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In a separate incident around midnight Wednesday, a stabbing death occurred in Mound Bayou.

When sheriff deputies arrived on the scene along with a Mound Bayou police officer, they noticed a male subject lying in the roadway.

The victim Marcus Ross, 34, of Cleveland had been stabbed in the chest.

When EMS arrived, the Bolivar County Coroner was notified and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Calvin Gillespie, 52, of Mound Bayou was arrested and charged with murder. He is now awaiting an initial court appearance.

In a third incident, Cleveland Police were called to a shooting at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at 304 Mullin Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed the Ricky Alexander, 24, had been transported to Bolivar Medical Center by personal vehicle.

At the hospital officers discovered Alexander had been shot once in the right arm.

Alexander was uncooperative with officers and Police Chief Buster Bingham said he believes the cause may have been a dispute with a neighbor.

The incident is still under investigation.