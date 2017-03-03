Mary Lillian Jackson Wolfe now lives in Jasper, AL, yet her heart is still with the church and the community where she grew up in Litton.

Within the woods of Bolivar County, just seven miles northwest of Shaw is the vestige that once was the Litton Methodist Church, where Wolfe spent her most important moments.

This was the church where she was baptized, as well as where she got married.

Her great-grandfather B.T. Thompson Litton was just 14-years-old when his family migrated from Tennessee and settled in the area in the early years of the 20th Century.

Today the community, which once included a school, is almost gone as the church was the last remaining remnant of the town's past.

In the summer of 2016, the once beloved church was dismantled and buried where it had once stood.

Built in 1914, years of deterioration and lack of membership left the building no longer able to be used. The last worship service was held on June 4, 2004.

With no funds to restore it, James Litton, owner of the property, decided the church was no longer safe and took it down.

Including James and his wife Gerda, there are only half a dozen people with the Litton name who still live in the area. Many have either passed away or moved to other parts of the country.

But in the heyday of Litton, the church had stood as the apex of the community.

"The church was the center of our lives," said Wolfe.

Discovering what had happened to the church, she came up with the idea to raise funds for a memorial marker to be placed on the property.

She is attempting to contact former members of the Litton community for donations.

She has currently raised $300 but said she will need close to $1,500 in order to get the stone marker she wants.

Wolfe believes a marker will be the perfect remember of the church and the community it once served.