After the opening luncheon of the Rock the Red Pumps Project, the women attended the Lady Statesman Spa & Health and Wellness Fair, which was located on the second floor of the union. Free massages and manicures were given to the women in attendance.

In honor of Women's History Month, the Office of Student Affairs at Delta State University kicked off its Women's Conference 2017 on Thursday.

This year's conference is titled “I Am My Sister's Keeper #UnitedInGreen.”

The first event was an opening luncheon called "Rock the Red Pumps Project: A Day in My Shoes" that raised awareness for women and girls to get HIV tested.

HIV is the human immunodeficiency virus that is spread through certain bodily fluids that attacks the body's immune system.

Vice President of Office of Student Affairs Vernell Bennett invited two women who are HIV positive to share their experiences of living with the virus.

Patsy Johnson and Elizabeth Bush, both of Jackson, said they contracted the virus from their husbands.

They stressed it is important to know who their partner is and the importance of getting tested for HIV or any other type of infection.

Johnson found out she had the virus when she was pregnant.

"There is 21 percent chance of transmitting the virus to our own child if not under doctor's care," said Johnson.

Johnson urged the audience to ask three questions if they have been unprotected with someone.

Johnson asked, "Do I love him or her? Do I love to live with them? Do I love them enough to put my life in someone else's hands?"

Johnson said she later found out that her partner at the time got the virus from another man.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, in Mississippi, the burden of HIV is disproportionately high for men who have sex with men.

It also said that among men whose risk factor for HIV is known, 97 percent of men reported having male-to-male sexual contact.

Bush who contracted the disease in 1999 from her husband did not know he had the disease.

Bush explained the stages of depression she went through and that she almost committed suicide.

"At the time I found out about my condition, I wasn't educated on HIV and AIDS," Bush said.

Bush and Johnson said it is important especially today that all people know the importance and educate themselves on the HIV and AIDS virus and how it affects them and their loved ones as well.

In 2015, young adults aged 20-29 represented the majority of newly diagnosed cases, but the burden was highest among African American males aged 20-24.

Bush said, "Ladies and men, get tested. Get tested as much as possible, and get to know as much as you can about your partners. Encourage them to get tested as well. There is nothing to be ashamed of."