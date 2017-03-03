The Taylor Swift Experience is the third exhibit to for the Grammy Museum Mississippi and it opens today.

Thursday, the team from Los Angeles installed the exhibit, including N’Wka Owusa, who is the curator at the Grammy Museum in Los Angles.

Owusa has been in charge of curating the exhibit since the project’s inception in early 2014. She worked diligently to pitch the plans for the exhibit to Swift’s team, working very closely with Swift’s mother on collecting artifacts of Swift to put in the exhibit.

The Taylor Swift Experience initially debuted at the Grammy Museum LA in December 2014, during the weekend of Swift’s birthday.

“It was right before the kick-off of her 1989 World Tour, so a lot of the artifacts we have here in Cleveland at the Grammy Museum are new pieces,” Owusa reveals.

Among some of the new pieces include a custom-made Atelier Versace romper that Swift wore at the Super Saturday concert during this year’s Super Bowl weekend.

Also on display is the outfit Swift wore when she opened at the 58th Grammy Awards, as well as the outfit she wore when she accepted the award for Album of the Year, becoming the first women to win the award twice.

Another new feature will include the MTV Moon Man Award from the infamous 2009 Video Music Awards when Kanye West rushed the stage during Swift acceptance speech for winning Best Female Video for "You Belong to Me."

According to Owusa, Swift has had a strong tie with the Grammy Museum since it opened in 2008 becoming one of the first artists to donate artifacts to the museum.

Owusa said, "It's really amazing to see her journey as a musician. She worked hard and she has proved that it’s an attainable goal if you really worked hard. She has a really solid foundation behind her and you can see that in her. I think that is what this exhibit does for fans of Taylor Swift."

Doors will open at the Grammy Museum Mississippi at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-18, and free children under.