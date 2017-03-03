A group of Cleveland residents will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Mississippi Consignment Sales on MS Highway 8 East to discuss possible ways of keeping the Delta State University golf course open.

The public is invited but especially those who live or own property around the course and avid golfers.

Delta State announced last week that in light of budget cuts the course would be closed effective June 30.

“Regrettably, the cabinet has been put in the difficult position of closing the university golf course to achieve savings in our budget — necessary because of the continuing state budget cuts,” President Williams N. LaForge said.

“We are working hard to identify areas for budget savings on campus to offset these cuts that avoid impacting personnel and academic programs.

“We realize that the golf course is a longstanding and traditional feature of the university, and we regret having to make this tough decision. However, this action is absolutely necessary."

The decision will not affect the university golf team, which will practice and play at the Cleveland Country Club.

The closure will translate into nearly $250,000 in savings for the university, which is needed to offset $1.1 million in state budget cuts from this fiscal year alone.

There is no plan to repurpose the course at this time.

James Rutledge, vice president for Finance and Administration, said the closure would not affect current golf course employees.

"The three golf course employees will have the opportunity to transfer into current vacant positions in Facilities Management, therefore none of the golf course employees will be terminated," he explained.

“We understand that the city of Cleveland is essentially losing what they consider to be a public golf course. Unfortunately, we cannot be that public golf course for our community any longer because of the budget cuts,” LaForge said. “Our primary focus has to be on academics and our students, and our mission as a university.

“Because of these budget cuts, we can no longer afford to operate a golf course."

Currently there is a bill in the Mississippi Legislature which if passed would allow the university to lease the property golf course for a conference center; hotel; residential houses or apartments, of which students and faculty would get first choice; parking; executive par-three golf course; or a walking/fitness trail.