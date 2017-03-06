Friday as the deadline to submit qualifying papers to run for municipal elections in Mississippi.

Primary election will be May 2 with runoff on May 16 if needed.

The general election is set to be June 6 and all registered residents of cities may vote.

After papers have been submitted for elections, each application will be reviewed to make sure the candidate qualifies for the prospective seat.

In Cleveland, Beniot, Duncan, Renova and Merigold, the current mayors are running unopposed.

In Cleveland, Jeffrey Davis has put his hat in the race against Robert Sanders for alderman of Ward 2. All other Cleveland Aldermen are running unopposed.

Joseph White and Jacinta Hooker Brown are running along with incumbents Tony Anderson, Lenora Payne, and Milton Hunt in the race for aldermen in Renova.

In Shelby, incumbent Mayor Dan Harris Jr. is running against four other candidates, Peggy Mengarelli, Kermit Stanton, Mario Sanders and Anthony Pitts.

In Beulah, current Mayor Carl Lewis is running against Billy Brown, while Gloria Cooper, Carl Robinson, Anthony Moore, Ephen Banks are running along with current aldermen Ella Hannah and Frances Turner

In Pace former alderman Benny Hamilton is running against incumbent mayor Levon Jackson Sr., as well as Robert Leflore Sr.

Sitting aldermen of Pace, Larry D. Walker Sr., Beverly Ann Shelly, and Toshisunda Brown, are running against Donald Smith, Tommie Mitchell, Lula "Leola" Johnson Campbell, Patricia Pates, and Diane Hall Pierce.

No one answered the phones this morning at the town halls of Alligator, Winstonville and Gunnison and the city clerks in Mound Bayou, Ruleville and Shaw refused to release the names of those who had submitted candidate applications.

People may register to vote at their city or town hall or at the Bolivar County Courthouses in Cleveland and Rosedale.

As is tradition, The Bolivar Commercial will offer all qualified candidates one free front-page story with photograph. Stories will be printed after the qualifying deadline.

Candidates may submit a 400-word story or if requested, a staff member will be assigned to write a story.

Candidates should contact Managing Editor Denise Strub at 843-4241, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , by April 14. All candidate stories will be printed by April 21.