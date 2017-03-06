On Saturday, a Coming of Age Male Youth Conference was held at the United Family Life Center in Cleveland.

Leading the event was Kierre Rimmer, founder of Forever Lifting Youth, better known as FLY Zone, an organization that focuses on mentoring and uplifting at risk youth, and how that they can become productive members of their community.

“We aim to instruct and empower all attendees how to walk and talk like kings and be leaders in their communities, homes, schools,” said Rimmer.

The conference kicked off with a scripture reading and words of encouragement by Clint Williams, a long-time friend of Rimmer.

He told the group how Rimmer got into a lot of trouble as a youth.

"Doing things I guess you could say average young men were doing as far as drinking, partying and getting into trouble and stuff like that. As he grew older he accepted Christ and he has a desire to make sure that the younger men he comes in contact with aren't lost or make some of the same mistakes we did.

“And if they do make those same mistakes you can always snap back from it, explained Williams.

This marks the second year that the conference has been held.

For this year's event, Rimmer, along with his wife Ronda, worked with Pastor Tauren Morton and Pastor Terrence Rash for a day of mentoring at risk male youth.

Close to 50 young males were in attendance.

The boys were divided into three groups. From there they attended three 20-25 minute rotating sessions, which included How to Walk Like A King and How to Talk Like A King.

Morton also taught a session on how to protect and manage ones emotions.

“I’m here today because this is a part of our community and I have a strong love and affinity for young people. Me being a father of three, I see the need of investing in kids early. I really want to see this community grow and blossom and we have so many distractions but we need to try and curve that and be more proactive instead of reactive," said Morton.

The conference concluded with door prizes.