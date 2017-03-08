Cleveland wants tails waggin' and pets braggin' as they discuss the possibilities of a dog park on 10th Avenue.

After a recent proposal for a dog park, the Cleveland Board of Aldermen held a public hearing prior to its regular meeting Tuesday.

Several residents attended to receive more information about the park, as well as voice some concerns.

Jamie Jacks, board attorney, said, "This park was born out of a questionnaire. It would be a place for dogs and dog owners to enjoy dogs off leash, in a fenced in area. People would register the dogs going and pay a fee. The dogs must have vaccinations. It's just a safe fun place for people to get together with their dogs."

Jacks said the committee formed for the park considered Fireman's Park but because the park already has so much activity, they moved the idea to 10th Avenue, where a former baseball field has been left unused.

"It's about socializing and community building," said Jacks.

Jerry Ainsworth said, "I am opposed to the park because of the additional traffic and I propose we move it to Bear Pen (park)," he said.

Another resident asked, from his seat in the audience, about breed restrictions.

"The city has a pit bull ordinance we would follow. People don't really bring bad dogs to the dog park," said Jacks.

According to the code of ordinances, Article II Section 10-54, "It shall be unlawful for any person to own, possess, keep, exercise control over, maintain, harbor, or transport any pit bull dog within the city in violation of the regulations, requirements and provisions of this article, and such violation shall be punishable as provided by law ... This article is designed to regulate these pit bull dogs and to ensure responsible handling by their owners through containment and registration. The unique history, nature and characteristics of pit bull dogs have been determined to require the special regulations and provisions contained within this article which the board of aldermen hereby finds reasonable and necessary."

Jacks said at some parks, vets provide signed notes for dog owners showing their animal is safe and plays well with other dogs.

Lisa Cooley, Team Cleveland Main Street manager for the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has some money in its budget for the park and they could begin small.

"If it's a matter of cost. Remember Oxford began their park small with just a few benches, and then added on, which we could do also."

Cooley added they would have a code for members to use to get into the park, and the area would be fenced in, keeping any dogs from running free.

Alderman Kirkham Povall said, "This is a great concept but you've got these homes and need to think about the Golden Rule. Would you want that next to you? We need to look at alternative spots and give due respect to these people and their houses."

Will Jacks, a member of the Dog Park Committee, said, "That park was filled with people for years until a few years ago. We can't continue to push everything to the edge of town. We need to have areas where people can walk to these spaces. This type of step is about revitalizing the community.

“We want young people, who don't have children and consider their dogs their children, to see we also have a community for them."

Ainsworth said, "Yes, and during baseball season homeowners were abused."

Matty Bengloff, also on the committee, said," If you go anywhere that has a dog park I really encourage you to go check it out. My wife and I go to Oxford all the time and we just took our dog and there were maybe three other people there. It's a great to go and enjoy your dog and get to know other people."

Alderman Gary Gainspoletti asked for an artist's rendition so the board, and homeowners, can get a better idea of what the park would look like, as well as figure out some of the traffic concerns.

"We want to make this nice so it won't hurt the neighborhood but enhance it," said Gainspoletti.

With concerns about parking, number of people, and safety, the board tabled the discussion until city engineers can draw some renditions.