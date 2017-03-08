At the top of the agenda for the Rosedale City Council Tuesday was the topic of assisting in the removal of debris from the Old Ampco lot, to which Councilman Charles Turner asked where would the city place the debris after having it removed.

Mayor Cary Estes said he would look into a place and get back with the council.

Midway through the meeting, businessman Jack Coleman proposed a possible plan for having a detention center for undocumented immigrants that he thinks will be great business venture to the city.

According to Colemen, a company had interest in building a detention facility in Rosedale about nine years ago, helping obtain a contract from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Those plans fell through. I don't know what happened but they couldn't get an allocation. The way this works is, you get an allocation of bids from the Homeland Security Department then there's a 20 year contract with ICE to the city and the city then is guaranteed money to pay for facility contractors. So we had a company called Emerald that wanted to do that but it didn't work out."

The company Coleman is referring to is Emerald Correctional Management, and he is more optimistic this go round.

He claims there is much more money in that field now and that the company is in the process of issuing out a lot more contracts for detention facilities.

"I reached out to the company that the city had already made an agreement with, nine years ago, and asked if they were still interested in having this facility here, and they said they were,” said Coleman."

“So we have been in discussion with the owner of the company. It's a guy from San Antonio, TX. Elizabeth, my wife has known him for a long time and he basically said they would be very interested in trying to do this again.”

If the facility were to be built, it would hold up to 1,000 beds and have roughly 200 employees.

Coleman believes if the plan with the company were to go through, it could lead to job growth for citizens of Rosedale and provide financial growth the city as well.