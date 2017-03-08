Many road and bridge projects are still underway for Bolivar County.

During the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, county engineer project manager Josh McPherson said they would soon be fixing four state aid roads, which costs about a million and a half dollars.

McPherson said they will be fixing three miles of Litton Road in Benoit, two and half miles of Shaw-Skene Road west of Boyle, one mile on Beulah Pace Road in Beulah, and two miles on Oak Tree Road in Merigold.

McPherson said the project consists of fixing all potholes on the roads, leveling out any rutting and fixing the surface space of the roads.

McPherson said they always try to do one project per board term.

Supervisor Donny Whitten mentioned a road in Cleveland he is concerned about saying that they could lose South Bishop Road to Yale Street if they do not get it sealed.

The road goes down 446 south to Boyle.

"We have a lot of people who travel from Greenville who work in Cleveland and a lot of people who travel to school too on that road," Whitten said.

Although it is not a state aid road, Whitten said it is their responsibility to maintain the road and not lose it because it is a heavily traveled road.

Along with all of the road projects, there are also projects underway for the bridges in Bolivar County.

McPherson said the Federal Highway Department closed six bridges in Bolivar County last week and over 100 bridges were closed statewide.

McBride said, "Even though the Federal Highway came in a closed the bridges in the county last week, that's the law, and we have to abide by it."

One of the closed bridges on Sunrise Drive over Lead Bayou in Cleveland would be getting soon.

"The Federal Highway came in and did the statewide and they inspected every bridge in a substructure rating of two or below which essentially means the bridge graded under five tons," McPherson said.

There are many other bridges that will be undergoing construction beginning in late March and early April that will take about four to 13 months to complete.

"I submitted a copy of a bridge report where I sat down with James Pritchett. We cleaned it up from the 16 bridges in Bolivar County that were closed or that is going to be subject to close, and we have a detail report and a plan of action each one of those," said McPherson.

Supervisor James McBride said the only thing that bothers the board is not having enough money at the present time to maintain the roads and bridges.

"There is also a problem down at the legislature with how the funding is going to work to do additional repair on our roads and bridges," said McBride.

"That is not only local, but those are state and federal bridges in our county and we are being put in a position where we don't have the funding to maintain, and we're going to need that funding which is not adequate along with additional funding to do repairs and other things that are going to be required."