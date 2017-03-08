Bolivar County Circuit Clerk Marilyn Kelly released a statement Tuesday reminding citizens the elections in June are municipal elections not county.

“City elections are conducted by the city officials for each city, town or municipality. This mean that candidates and voters would need to contact their city clerk to find out dates, locations and absentee information for the city or town where they live.

Bolivar County officials, such as the County Election Commissioners and the Circuit Clerk, are not involved in these city elections and cannot offer any information to candidates or voters regarding city elections due to the different statutes,” she said.

Primary election will be May 2 with runoff on May 16 if needed.

The general election is June 6.

To register to vote or for more information, call the city hall by using the numbers below

1. Alligator – 624-5737

2. Benoit – 742-3751

3. Beulah – 759-3758

4. Boyle – 843-4661

5. Cleveland – 846-1471

6. Duncan – 395-2263

7. Gunnison – 747-2213

8. Merigold – 748-2765

9. Mound Bayou – 741-2193

10. Pace – 723-6756

11. Renova – 843-8233

12. Rosedale – 759-6813

13. Shaw – 754-3131

14. Shelby – 398-5156

15. Winstonville – 741-2106