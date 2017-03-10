Spring break begins today for many students in Bolivar County but Supervisor Benitha Calvin-Williams wants to give students something fun to do by holding a Spring Fling Carnival at her home in Rosedale.

The carnival, on Monday, will be held in memory of Williams' late husband and former supervisor, Eddie Andrew Williams III.

The carnival is for kids of all ages.

"I just wanted to do something special this year. I just wanted to take one day out the week for the kids to enjoy and for my children to enjoy," Williams said.

The carnival will include plenty of outside entertainment for the children in the community including a live DJ, band, door prizes, bouncees, miniature golf, along with other sports, and plenty of good food.

Edgar Williams will be the live DJ, and the live band performing will be Calvin Owten and Family.

Williams said the there would also be a horse and wagon rides.

The carnival will be located on Old McKay Road in Rosedale at the residence of Williams.

Williams said, "I just look forward to making the kids happy and to see a big smile on their faces and to give them the best spring break."

County Administrator Will Hooker said he think it is great what Williams is doing for the kids.

"Many kids don't have many places to go during spring break, so I think this spring fling will be great for the kids in the community, and I know it's going to be a lot of fun," Hooker said.

Williams encourage all guardians to be with the children at all times.

Hooker said, "All of the kids are invited, and we just want to encourage everyone to come out and have a great time."