Five men were arrested by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department in regards to a shooting on March 1 at Sunset Village Apartment Complex, located at 900 White Street in Cleveland.

The incident left one victim, Marquis Jones, dead.

Upon investigation, several individuals were arrested and charged with shooting into a dwelling — Tyrone Walker Jr., 21, LaCharles Ramsey, 20, Phillip Williams, 21, Darren Scott Jr., 22 and Laplose Thompson, 22, all of Cleveland.

Walker, Williams and Ramsey are out on a $10,000 bond.

Scott has no bond because of a prior felony bond and Thompson was officially charged on Thursday.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending Mississippi Crime Lab results.

According to the sheriff’s department a call was received around 8 p.m. March 1 from Cleveland Police that someone was possibly shot at the apartment complex.

When deputies arrived on the scene they were advised that the victim, Marquis Jones, 21, of Cleveland had been transported to Bolivar Medical Center by a personal vehicle.

Jones was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson where he later died.

While investigating the crime scene, the deputies found several shell casings and that an apartment had been shot into.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department at 662-843-5378 or Cleveland-Bolivar County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.