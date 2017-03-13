At the recent Cleveland Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen discussed some new policies and concerns with Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham.

Bingham announced a new policy due to officers now carrying patrol rifles, which includes safe storage when officers are at home.

“Locks are being installed on cars now,” said Bingham.

Bingham said all officers would be taken out to the range to practice with their rifles.

One of the alderman asked if any of the officers would be sharing guns and Bingham said no, each officers would be outfitted with his own rifle.

There was also a discussion about the parking problems at Fireman’s Park.

“With soccer parking, there’s just no parking. They are going all the way around that park,” said Alderman Gary Gainspoletti.

During soccer games, cars park on both sides of the street all around the park, which Bingham said temporarily turns the streets into one-way.

“It becomes an issue because a fire truck would not be able to get down the street,” he said.

The board asked Stephen Glorioso if he was aware of any sort of solution.

“The only place would be between the pond and the baseball fields and I worry to move games over to Bear Pen because of the gas line that runs under that area for the goals,” said Glorioso.

The board discussed opening up the middle of Fireman’s where there was once a through street or moving the games to another park, however it was pointed out this would just create the same problem in another area.

In other police news, Alderman Robert Sanders asked Bingham to pick up the patrolling on Lee Street and have school resource officers turn on their lights in the elementary school areas of his ward.

His concern was children walking to school and drivers unaware of the school hours during the early morning.

Gainspoletti said he was also concerned about drivers, however his concern involved the Bolivar County Sheriff Department deputies driving down Miss. Highway 8 too fast.

“We need to get cars to slow down coming through there. I called the sheriff and he, of course, told me they were on their way to a murder scene but I don’t think they need to kill three people in the process of getting there,” said Gainspoletti.

Bingham said he would write up a draft of a lette on behalf of the city.

In other news, Ray Bell, Cleveland Public Works director, said the sidewalk to the left of the courthouse that continues to be torn up to fix water lines, will need to be repaired in a different way.

Bell said he would like to lay down some red brick like what is in front of the Grammy Museum Mississippi because, while it will initially cost more to install, it will cost less to have to pull up and repair if need be.

“It will cut the cost if we don’t go with the concrete,” said Bell.