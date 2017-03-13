Taliah Brown-McCoy of Cleveland will host a Business Women Expo Saturday at the United Family Life Center.

The expo will feature 40 vendors from the Mississippi area and a few vendors who are not local to showcase their products and services.

The purpose of this event to bring women together to highlight their business, give tips on how to run a business and to network with other women.

McCoy said the event would feature a diverse group of women entrepreneurs who are authors, caterers, cake decorators, photographers, and grant writers.

"Often times, I have a lot of people come to me and ask me about how to run a business and such, so I decided to get a group of women together who are business owners to come and showcase their business and to get more exposure," McCoy said.

McCoy said the Business Women Expo is all about bringing women together to educate them about other businesses in their areas to leave them feeling inspired, motivated, and empowered to go and pursue their own dreams of having and/or bettering their own business.

She said she is expecting at least 300 people to attend the event its first year.

Door prizes and giveaways will also be included.

McCoy said Sonya Cummings from Cleveland would be giving tips on how to care for natural hair, and she will also have some of her natural hair products.

This event gives individuals the opportunity to learn new things, try new things, sample plenty of treats, and get the best advice in fashion, photography, cooking and catering, T-shirt printing, and other careers.

"I just want to help other women get exposure for their customer base," McCoy said.

The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

McCoy said, "I am looking forward to just seeing women get a chance to get together, network together, and promote their business, and it will be just a positive environment for women."