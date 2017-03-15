The Cleveland School District Board of Trustees held a special called meeting Tuesday morning at the Law Offices of Jacks, Griffith, and Luciano.

The board discussed the recommendations for assistant principals of the new schools and the athletic supplements for the head football coach and defensive coordinators of the high school.

The board and business manager Cindy Holtz went over a contract that was sent from Varsity Brands, which sells uniforms and athletic equipment.

Holtz said, "We have a RFP (request for proposals) for all athletics that will not come back until the 27th or 28th of March."

Holtz said they would need to meet again so they can get some of the football athletic gear ordered for the new school.

Holtz said from reading the contract form Varsity Brands, if the board deals with them exclusively and the new Cleveland logo will come with the package.

"That's how I read it, they wanted us to be the exclusive but we can't do that until we get the RFPs back," attorney Jamie Jacks said.

Holtz recommended that she and the board tweak the contract before returning it.

"We may want to tweak it because they understand that they're all on their own to get us the best price or the best supplies for the football team," said Holtz.

Holtz said when talking with Varsity Brands, they agreed that that would work with the school board.

Holtz said, "They know that it is up to them to bring in the best."

Jacks said Varsity Brands offered them free branding if they decided to go with the company for their athletic uniforms.

Holtz said right now it would be best if they could go ahead and get the school logo so they can get uniforms.

Holtz said the logo is pretty much done, but there is a team who will get with graphic designers with Varsity Brands.

"Between all of our resources within the school, we've got a logo that is probably 90 percent complete," Holtz said.

No final decisions were made during the meeting on Tuesday.

The board decided to recess until March 30 at 4 p.m. at the district central office.