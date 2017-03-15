The West Bolivar Consolidated School District’s Board of Trustees discussed the cost of repairs for the burned West Bolivar High School gymnasium and cafeteria at a special called board meeting Tuesday.

West Bolivar High school’s gym and cafeteria suffered fire damage last June. A demolition project soon followed that was lead by Gary Bailey of Bailey Architecture Education.

A representative from Bailey Architecture Education came to provide the board members with the invoices for the demolition services, which came out to be $35,000.

Two contracts with the company were made with the school district for architectural services, program management with an additional service for a contract for asbestos abatement.

Board Attorney Willie Griffin said that he and other members of the board had concerns about not being fully aware of the demolition provisions.

Griffin said there were not prior approval on the cost of the asbestos abatement and questioned the purpose of the architectural contract as it pertains to the demolition services.

“The demolition services say something different and are not necessarily architectural services,” said Griffin.

The representative clarified architectural services encompass the demolition services, yet many of the board members had not been briefed in depth about the matter.

The board of trustees decided to postpone further discussion so that both parties were on equal footing on the billing fees.

“We’re all getting new information today. We’re providing you with new information. You’re providing us with new information. It puts both parties at a disadvantage because we’re introducing too much information, which should have been obviously outlined, and not only introduced but also explained in detail, " said trustee Pamela Tucker.

“ We should not just be getting this information this morning, so I think I would be wise for you, the attorney, and preferably Mr. Bailey to meet to get these details ironed out so we can do this on our behalf, " said Tucker.