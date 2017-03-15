The Federal Highway Administration, in conjuncion with State Aid and the Mississippi Department of Transportation, recently conducted on-site reviews of bridges throughout the state.

Due to the conditions found, several bridges were immediately closed in Sunflower County.

Following is a list of roads where the bridges are located: Brumfield Plantation, S. Sheffield Road,Hobbs Brick Road, McCoy Lake Road, Clark Road, Lyon Bridge Road, Givens Road, Blackwood Road, McDaniel’s Road, Patteson Road and East Minot Road.

The bridges will remain closed until they are repaired or replaced.

For more information, contact the Sunflower County Courthouse in Indianola at 662-887-4703; or the Office of State Aid Road Construction at 601-359-7141.