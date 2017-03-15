Mario Sanders, 36, of Shelby is running for mayor in the 2017 General Election.

Sander's platform for his candidacy is "Together We Can Move Forward."

Sanders said many things are needed to improve Shelby in order to move forward and many of those things are not happening.

"My most important role as mayor is to be in total service to the citizens of Shelby, to be an advocate to move the town and its citizens forward," said Sanders.

After serving 10 years in the United States Army and three and a half combat tours in Iraq, Sanders said his time spent in the military taught him what it means to provide selfless service and how to lead and build unity.

"Although the military has taken me all over the world, I still have a love for my humble beginnings in the Mississippi Delta."

Sanders is originally from Mound Bayou and later moved to Shelby in 1991. He said so much has changed in the town since he moved back home in June 2016.

"It's like you saw Shelby on this pedestal and now it's just sitting on the floor, and it's like the current mayor doesn't care," Sanders said.

Sanders said he believe city officials must truly care about their citizens and the city served.

"The youth in the community is not just our future leaders, they are vital today, and as mayor, I will work to develop programs and partnerships which will enable our youth to be actively engaged in the community," he said.

Sanders said he believes everyone in the Shelby should work together as a team.

While serving as a soldier in the U.S. Army, Sanders said he did not become successful on his own. "We were successful when we worked together as a team.”

Sanders plans as mayor is to move forward in building unity among the citizens, repairing the streets and rebuilding infrastructure, permanently removing trash in the community, clearing uncut grass, and addressing abandoned vehicles.

Sanders wants to make the Shelby a town where others will want to move into the community and the current citizens will not want to leave.

"This will require a strategic focus on attracting businesses to create jobs, supporting the current businesses in our community, and providing family focused recreation for all citizens to enjoy," said Sanders.

Sanders looks forward to speaking with the citizens of Shelby and sharing his ideas for moving the community forward together.