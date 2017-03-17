A group of Cleveland residents have been voicing their opposition to the closing of the Derrall Foreman Golf Course at Delta State University.

The group will meet for a second time at 6 p.m. Monday at Mississippi Consignment Sales on Miss. Highway 8 East.

At the end of February, DSU President William LaForge announced that due to budget cuts, the course would close June 30.

"Regrettably, the cabinet has been put in the difficult position of closing the university golf course to achieve savings in our budget necessary because of the continuing state budget cuts," said LaForge in a previous story. "We are working hard to identify areas for budget savings on campus to offset these cuts that avoid impacting personnel and academic programs. "We realize that the golf course is a longstanding and traditional feature of the university, and we regret having to make this tough decision. However, this action is absolutely necessary."

However the concerned citizens group believes the public, especially golfers and residents in the course area, should have been consulted before the Delta State cabinet voted.

Several who live along the golf course expressed concern about what will happen to the green once it is closed.

Currently the Gov. Phil Bryant has a bill, which will give Delta State leaders the opportunity to develop the land.

LaForge said there is no current plan and that if the bill is passed proposals for development of the property will need to be submitted.

The bill allows the university to lease the property for a conference center; hotel; residential houses or apartments, of which students and faculty would get first choice; parking; executive par-three golf course; or a walking/fitness trail.

In addition, those living along the golf course have expressed concerned that if one or more buildings are placed on the property it could increase the risk of flooding.

Homeowner Tommy Naron said at the meeting the land that the golf course is on is a reservoir meant to hold water.

He said his house was flooded with 12-inches of rain water last year and he blames it on the construction of the Grammy Museum Mississippi.

The group does have a petition to keep the gold course open and one of the organizers Wylie Hilburn said several ideas would be presented a Monday's meeting, which is open to all interested.