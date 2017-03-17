With a pen in one hand and a paintbrush in the other, the S.T.E.A.M Spring Break camper exercised their creativity to construct 2-D mask using reclaimed and recyclable material.

Take science, technology, engineering and math add some art and you have the perfect S.T.E.A.M. Spring Break Camp.

Which is what the Bologna Performing Arts Center did this week for about 27 youngsters at it’s camp that emphasized the importance of art in correlation with S.T.E.M.

"So often people forget there are many creative and design elements that come with STEM studies, so by hosting a S.T.E.A.M camp, we show the kids who attend ours classes that creativity can certainly go a long way, even when you're plotting data, said Arts Education Coordinator Cade Holder."

Campers, ranging in age from 8-12, were involved in hands-on, project-based learning, taught by faculty members in the Art, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics departments at Delta State University.

According to Holder, the camp is somewhat scheduled like a classroom with camp starting but kids have a more active role in their learning than in a typical classroom setting.

The campers were immersed in multiple fields of study.

With Assistant Professor of Graphic Designs Natalie Tyree, the kids created 2-D masks out of reclaimed and repurposed materials.

They also studied concepts of design in their mathematics class with architectural concepts like scale models, tessellations, and proportions.

The campers utilized many of the facilities and resources at DSU like the newly renovated Wiley Planetarium "to discuss concepts like the color spectrum and the sun's blinding white light "and the ceramics classrooms in Wright Hall, where campers discuss the chemistry applied in glazes.

"The kids keep asking questions. Even during their break periods, they're invested in what they've learned in classes," said Holder.

Today the campers will take a field trip to Monsanto Farm Learning Center.

While there, they will get to the opportunity to explore the greenhouse and observe Monsanto technicians perform and experiment on crops.

"Considering the response from both the parents and the kids, we would very much like to continue this project. Now that we've had our first year of camp, there are certainly ways that we can grow and improve for our next S.T.E.A.M Camp," said Holder.