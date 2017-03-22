Golfers gather to save course.

Concerned patrons of the Derrall Foremen Golf Course met for the second time Monday to discuss plans on reversing Delta State University's decision to close down the green.

Many at the meeting seem to correlate the closing of the golf course with Mississippi House Bill 919, which would give Delta State the authority to lease the property.

Despite their concerns, President William LaForge has no plans to repurpose the property once the golf course closes on June 30.

Many were left wondering what could be done to get LaForge to change his mind.

LaForge’s decision to close the golf course was influenced by five budget cuts over 14 months totaling a staggering $1.8 million.

Wylie Hilburn, who help to organized Monday's meeting, obtained an e-mail from LaForge addressed to his colleagues that reveal there was an attempt by the university to saved the failing golf course.

The e-mail said the university had put a business model in place that would at least provide for a "break-even situation," which would required 140 annual members at $600 per member, yet only 42 people sign up.

"I've been a member out there for several years and I know y'all have been also,” said Hilburn to the group. “I don't know of any notices being sent around to try and solicit new members on any kind of proactive basis. I think that some of us that played could have generated some interested and could have got these numbers up.”

Others echo Hilburn’s sentiments that DSU were not transparent enough to increase the number of annual members.

As the meeting drew to a close, the group of roughly 30 was less optimistic about the efforts, yet some like Hilburn and Tommy Naron plan to assemble a committee against the university's decision.