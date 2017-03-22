Margaret Green and the Cleveland Career Development and Technology Center students are preparing for the upcoming Technology Student Association Mississippi State Competition.

Although they will not compete against each other, the two Cleveland TSA chapters will meet at the competition next week.

Ronda Rimmer and her middle school chapter of TSA students stay after school working on projects for the organization. Outside a few students are breaking down recycled wood to uses as parts for a construction project.

While Alexis Hill, who is the advisor for the high school chapter of TSA, has her students work on their projects during class time.

What Rimmer and Hill have in common is that it is both instructors first time working under the TSA umbrella.

Despite it being there first time, their students have already proven they are capable of being victorious thus far.

“In our first competition, we did very well. We competed in eight different categories and they won in six and they all won in like first or second place,” said Rimmer.

Both chapters wills be headed to Tupelo over the weekend to compete in the TSA Mississippi Competition on March 27-29. Both will compete in multiple categories, including catapult, leadership strategies, medical technology, career prep and digital photography and many more.

In preparation for the event, students have been working on two major projects.

A group of Rimmer's students have been working on developing a video game while a group of six students have worked on a major community construction project. The construction group is building benches in the dugouts on the baseball field of Burke-Campbell Park, between White Street and Pearl Avenue.

Hill's students will be performing in six different categories. One of the projects is the computer and architectural design. A team of students has to design a house that is six feet off the ground that resembled the structure of houses one might find on the coast or in New Orleans.

"They had certain specifications that they had to adhere to like having to have a wrap-around-porch," said Hill.

Hill and Rimmer said they are both excited for their students to be able to compete, and how they are able to advance on to the national, which will be held in Florida this summer.