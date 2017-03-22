Tuesday Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 919, which gives Delta State University the opportunity to lease the Derrall Foreman Golf Course property and develop it.

Rep. Abe Hudson was the author of the bill.

“By giving Delta State University the option to lease its land, an opportunity is provided to the university to explore a long-term revenue stream.

“Also, it also has the potential for high-end housing options for students and employees. Lastly, it creates the chance to provide a conference center for the campus and the community,” said Hudson.

The law will go into effect July 1 and allows the university to lease the property for a conference center; hotel; residential houses or apartments, of which students and faculty would get first choice; parking; executive par-three golf course; or a walking/fitness trail.

DSU President William LaForge said this morning, “ We have not decided on any possible repurposing of the golf course, and won’t be discussing that topic for a while. We are busy responding to budget cuts and dealing with other higher priority matters at the moment.”

Before the bill was signed, the Delta State cabinet approved the closing of the course as of June 30, as a way to save money and jobs during a 14 month period which has seen five budget cuts of about $1.8 million.

Another budget cut is expected in July.

“Closing the golf course produces university budget savings of nearly a quarter million a year that we need to help offset the state budget cuts,” said LaForge.

“While the golf course is a longstanding feature of Delta State, it is woefully underutilized, especially by students, and it has never broken even financially, much less make a profit.”

LaForge said he understands there are many in the community unhappy about the closing but the course is final. “The grounds will remain idle for the foreseeable future until the university makes a decision, if at all, about repurposing.

“Budget decisions are always about priorities. The golf course really does not support our mission as a university in a substantial way. When forced to choose among cutting out a major intercollegiate sport, or three or four professors in biology, music, social work, nursing, or teacher education – or the golf course – the decision becomes more understandable.

“There is nothing anyone can do or say that will change the outcome or keep the golf course open going forward as part of Delta State,” he said.

LaForge added, “Derrall Foreman’s namesake will certainly be preserved in a respectful and appropriate way, no matter what the future of the golf course may be.

“When the university decides on repurposing the golf course, it will focus on what is best for the university, including a significant revenue stream.”