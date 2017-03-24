Cleveland Country Club Executive Chef Jay Brennan teaches the audience how to make a healthier version of nachos using pork rinds and fresh vegetables during his presentation at the Landscaping and Gardening Workshop.

Landscape design, cooking with local foods, and taking care of home lawns were the highlights of a workshop Wednesday at the Mississippi Extension Service in Bolivar County.

The speakers were the MSU Extension coordinator of DeSoto County Joy Anderson, Cleveland Country Club Executive Chef Jay Brennan and MSU Plant and Soil Science Extension Associate Michael Richard.

Bolivar County Extension Coordinator Laura Jane Giaccaglia said the MSU Extension and the Cleveland Beautification Commission has been hosting the workshop every other year since 2013.

"Jane Dunlap and I got together and talked about bringing it back to the community again because people started asking me about it," said Giaccaglia.

"We decided now that Bolivar County has a Master Gardening Association, maybe they could help in bringing this workshop back to the community."

Master Gardener Jane Dunlap said the Landscape and Gardening Workshop initially started with Cleveland and the MSU Extension Service.

Dunlap said, "We used to meet every year, and then we decided that we would meet every other year to keep people interested in coming and learning.

"We started off by having classes, but the main thing I remember people wanting to know at that time was how to grow tomatoes," said Dunlap.

Dunlap said everyone wanted to talk about tomatoes and crape myrtles.

During the first presentation, Anderson explained ways to grow trees and flowers during the spring and winter seasons.

Anderson showed the audience which plants were her favorite and why they are best to grow during that particular season.

Anderson said you do not have to spend a lot of money when replacing most plants.

"You can rejuvenate the plants by pruning them," said Anderson.

Richard showed the audience which type of grass would be best for home lawns and the best way to care for them.

During his presentation, he explained the different types of turf grass such as Bermuda grass, centipede grass, carpet grass, and zoysia grass to name a few.

Richard explained the mowing process for each type of grass and talked about cultivation, weed control, and mitigating effects of shade.

Brennan showed everyone how to make healthy Greek nachos using pork rinds. He used diced cucumbers, roasted red bell peppers, crabmeat, parsley, basil, and feta cheese.

He also added a special sauce he made with ingredients including cream cheese, lime and lemon juice.

Brennan said, "I love to grow plants and herbs, and one of the coolest things I think you can do is raise something from the grow up and eat it, and what that does when you do it, you have a lot more appreciation."

Brennan explained that when you growing your own plants and vegetables, you appreciate it more, and you will cook it with tons of love and care.

The workshop concluded with Dunlap being presented with a Lifetime Master Gardener's badge and certificate for the work she has done in the city of Cleveland for over 20 years.

Giaccaglia said in 2019, the Bolivar County Master Gardeners would be hosting a State Master Gardeners Conference.

"This is a super big deal, and we will be bringing in around 200 people into the town of Cleveland for three days and two nights," said Giaccaglia.

To learn more information about Bolivar County's Master Gardener Association, contact Giaccaglia at 662-843-8362.