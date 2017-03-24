Sixteen bridges have been closed in Bolivar County following inspection from the Federal Highway Administration.

Supervisor Larry King asked country engineer Robert Eley if the bridges included those closed a few weeks ago.

Eley said, "Actually four of the bridges are still open and only 12 actually physically closed, but there are four more that are rated less than 5,000 pounds."

Eley said the bridge inspectors told him the four still open would probably close those as well.

Eley mentioned he wasn't sure why the FHA was closing them.

"We used to have bridges that they would allow us to rate them as low as three tons but they have eliminated the three tons," said Eley.

King asked, "The state inspectors come every year, and the federal will come and they inspect, what is the difference in these inspections. What does one look for over the other?"

"All of the inspections are done and paid for by the Federal Highway Administration. It is administrated in the state of Mississippi by MDOT for all of the MDOT highway bridges and by the office of the state aid road construction for all county bridges," Eley said.

He said every other year all bridges are inspected, and the following year, all of the efficient bridges are re-inspected.

"If posted anything less than 80,000 pounds gets inspected every year, and those rated at 80,000 pounds or more only have to get inspected every other year, so there is a slight difference," said Eley.

Eley went on to explain that all of this is about safety.

"When you put a bridge up that says 'This bridge is good for a three ton vehicle,' most every automobile that rides the road weighs at least that or close to that, but nobody is paying attention to them," he said.

He said there is documented evidence that school buses are also crossing those bridges.

Eley said there has been talk that the inspectors are even thinking about eliminating the five-ton bridges.

There are a total of 16 bridges that are posted under five tons by district.

The 12 bridges in Bolivar County that are currently closed are Prewitt Road over Porter Bayou, Longshot Road over Anne Bayou, Sunrise Drive over Otter Lake, South Bogue Road over Snake Creek, West Mound Bayou Road over Six Mile Lake, Hiter Road over Snake Creek, Pemble Road over Bogue Phalia, Ming Road over Holmes Lake, Bullock Road over Snake Creek Relief, Warfield Road over Brch Bogue Phalia, Howden Lake Road over Howden Lake, and Old Highway 61 over Alligator Bayou.

On Ming Road over Holmes Lake, the plan of action is to abandon that bridge as well as the one Elmore Road over Hushpuckena River, which is not a closed bridge.

Josh McPherson with Ely Engineering said construction for many of the bridge repair projects will begin this spring and some are already under construction.

"We have a lot of construction projects that are coming up for the spring and summer, and we will be begin some of them next week," said McPherson