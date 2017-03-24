Delta State University is implementing a new local work program to help students with academic fees pay them off.

Representatives from several businesses gathered recently for a workshop on hiring Delta State students and alumni at the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m always interested in helping students secure internships and part-time employment. That’s the primary reason why I came here to see to what effect we can take part in,” said Jose Brevil of Cleveland Children's Clinic.

Career Service Director Davlon Miller talked about how businesses in the community can work with career services and to help hire DSU students and alumni.

The main item of interest was the university’s new OkraWork Program.

The program is modeled after work-study with the aim to provide students with a way to pay for their tuition fees while also gaining valuable work experience.

According to Miller there is a gap in financial aid for students at DSU, which leave many students without ways to pay their tuition.

In order to qualify for the program, students must have a need to pay off student tuition or any other university-related fees.

Student who choose to participate in the program most be responsible of paying off any tuition or other fees they have accumulated in their time as students. They must be in contact with Student Business Services within the first weeks of classes to set up a paying arrangement plan if needed.

Employers who choose to participate in the OkraWork must complete a monthly evaluation for each OkraWork student under their employment, as well as a final evaluation of the student's performance at the end of the term.

The reaction to the new work program was meet with positive reception from many of the business representatives.

“I think the OkraWorks programs sound interesting. I think that is something I’m going to look into to see if we can get some students to work at our clinic on a part-time basis,” said Brevil.