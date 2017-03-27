Delta State's 2017 Winning the Race: Advancing Education in the Mississippi Delta kicked off Sunday afternoon with an open house and press conference at the Amzie Moore House Museum and Interpretative Center.

At Sunday's press conference three veterans of the Civil Rights Movement were honored.

"We are here today to celebrate the many unsung heroes, foot soldiers, who stood on the front line to make social change in our community," said County Administrator Will Hooker.

Honored with plaques were the late Reverend J.D. Story, the late Margaret Block and Charles McLaurin.

"Today we are here to focus on these unsung heroes who stood at the grass root level in the struggle for freedom that helped shaped our social economic justice in the United States," said Hooker.

All of the honorees worked closely with Amzie Moore during the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement era.

"The late Rev. J.D. Story courteously committed to mass civil rights during a time when churches were being bombed for certain actions throughout the nation," Hooker said.

Story's son Garner Story accepted Story's award on his behalf.

Margaret Block was a lifelong civil rights activist, educator, and was also a member of the Black Panthers.

She died in June 2015 just before the Amzie Moore's home opened.

Hooker said, "Block's efforts to organize and educate for social justice inspired men and women across the country to work together for freedom in America. She was a great woman and inspiration to us all."

One of Block's family members and former educator Anita Bell accepted the award on the Block's behalf.

McLaurin, who was there to accept his award, worked at the forefront of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee's voter registration project.

Medgar Evers introduced him to the organization when McLaurin was just 21-years-old

McLaurin shared his experiences of working closely with Amzie Moore and meeting other civil rights activists of the Delta, including Bob Moses.

He also served as Fannie Lou Hamer's campaign manager when she ran for congress.

McLaurin said, "It is important that we honor all of those heroes and sheros who fought for us."

The Veterans of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement, Inc. Conference Planning committee members were also honored during the press conference for all of their hard work and dedication in putting the Winning the Race conference together.

Some of the members of the board in attendance included executive director Cynthia Goodloe-Palmer, Bobby Talbert, Charles McLaurin, assistant secretary Margaret Kibbee, and chaplain Willie Blue.

All shared their experiences of the civil rights era and their relationship with the late Moore.

More Winning the Race events will take place on DSU's campus on Monday and Tuesday.

To learn more information about the conference and registration, go to www.deltastate.edu/winning-the-race.