The porch of the Grammy Museum Mississippi overflowed with music enthusiasts Saturday for the museum’s first curated concert.

The Youth Leadership Council, along with museum’s Education and Public Programs Director Jane Marie Dawkins organized the event with the aid of the Rotary Club of Cleveland.

The YLC spent six months working closely with Dawkins planning the concert and booking local young talent.

“Our main project was to get together to create a concert of other students who are from Mississippi. So that's what our show consists of," said Tatyana Hood, a member of YLC.

The performers ranged in age from 15-18 with eight performances from teenagers within the surrounding area.

Many of the performers, like Durga Saseendran, Matthew Rubio, Erin Wilson, Lewis Czamanske, and the Delta Praise Band, performed original compositions, along with covers from noted Mississippi musical artist like Elvis Presley, B.B. King, and Brandy.

One of the highlight performers was Katie Hardin who performed the songs “Looking in the Eyes of Love” and “When You Say Nothing at All” by Alison Krauss.

"Looking in the Eyes of Love. Trisha Walker, she's the director of DMI, she wrote that song and she's here today. So, I'm really excited. I'm just ecstatic to be here, " said Hardin.

Macy Robinson, a 16-year-old from Cleveland High School, performed a cover of Elvis Presley's "I Got A Thing About You Baby" on her ukulele and a rendition of "Wonderful World," by Sam Cooke.

The event closed with the performers being scored on their performances. Lewis Czamanke won best original song for this song "Sleep," while Macy Robinson won for best cover.