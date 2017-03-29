According to the Mississippi Senate Bill 3040, the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors is authorized to contribute $10,000 to the Fannie Lou Hammer Cancer Foundation.

Founder and CEO of FLHCF Freddie White Johnson said she was very excited when she heard the news.

"All of the money goes toward women who has no insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, and we use the money to help the women get screening for mammograms,” Johnson said.

Since the Fannie Lou Hammer Foundation opened, they have helped many women get screened for mammograms and pap tests, along with providing transportation if needed.

Johnson said, "If there are women who are age 40 through 64 and need a mammogram or transportation, we are there to get them from point A to point B."

A total of 89 women have gotten free mammograms and pap tests in Bolivar County alone.

"Out of those 89 women who got tested, only one had stage 3 cancer," Johnson said.

The bill is currently with the governor and is expected to be signed by April 14.

Johnson said, "We got the bill passed in Bolivar County, and our work continues in that area."

"The cancer center is something that we are very interested in because of its mission which is to screen individuals, men and women of breast cancer," Simmons said.

"Bolivar County and Tallahassee County are on the bill to contribute funds to the breast cancer foundation and that is what the bill is," said Simmons.

Bolivar County requested to contribute $10,000, and Simmons said Tallahassee County requested to contribute $5,000.

Since the FLHCF was established, Johnson along with her team has been traveling around the Mississippi Delta to get support from each county also while spreading awareness of breast cancer.

Many other organizations such as the Sunflower County Board of Supervisors, Wal-Mart, and many other businesses in the Delta have helped contribute to the foundation.

Simmons said, "It is very important that everyone get screened for breast cancer."

"Fannie Lou Hammer, who the foundation is named after, died of breast cancer because she did not have the resources she needed to be treated," Simmons said.

For more information about the breast cancer foundation, contact Johnson at 662-453-3688 and 662-392-5458.

"We are a support system for anyone who needs it," said Johnson.