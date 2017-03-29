Chandler reveals historic poverty, education data for those imprisoned

Arnold Chandler spoke on social justice and civil rights during his presentation at Delta State University’s Winning the Race: Advancing Education in the Mississippi Delta symposium.

Chandler, principal and co-founder of Forward Change Consulting, has over 13 years worth of service dedicated to improving what he refers to as socioeconomic equity and racial equity for disadvantaged groups in American.

"Basically I focus on how can we change opportunities for people who are locked out of many opportunities based on class and race."

His presentation focused on his work with the National Executives Alliance and the California Executives Alliance on how to improve outcomes for boys and men of color as well as presenting a life course framework for improving the lives of disadvantaged populations.

"So this presentation has two parts, the first part is where I look at historical data and some trend lines over the past 40 years and basically make the case to you, with a fair abundance of research that there is a need to focus on gender. On boys and men of color but also the need to focus on girls and women of color," said Chandler.

"I am also presenting the life course framework for improving the lives of disadvantaged populations. This is called improving the lives of disadvantaged populations because this applies to any disadvantaged populations; it applies to girls of color, young white folks, disadvantaged Latino folk."

The data he has collected reveals that there is a gender-specific cycle of intergenerational disadvantages for boys and men of color.

It shows that poor families and single parent families on a national level have a disproportionally damaging effect on male’s educational outcomes and behavioral issues than on their female counterparts.

“One of the big transformations in the past 40 years that creates the background for some of these factors that shapes what’s going on with boys is declining employment and earning.”

Chandler outlined that there is a myriad of factors that contribute to the loss of job employment and earnings for boys of color, and these includes the technological changes that replaces human labor with that of computerized labor, the decline in unions which have protected individuals from losing there jobs, and the increase of suburbanization of low-wage jobs which prevents black and Latinos candidates from acquiring due to locations and transportation issues.

Another major factor that effected employment and wage opportunities for men was mass incarceration. Data shows the rise in felons in this country begin to increase in the early 1970s.

"Legal discrimination against felons — this used to not be a big deal because we didn’t have that many felons. Now we have about 14 or 15 million felons. So this has an important role in employment prospect for African Americans."

According to Chandler, data shows a felony conviction and/or imprisonment reduces lifetime earnings and employment by 10 to 30 percent once released.

"This is the lifetime earning of someone who would otherwise work at McDonalds, this is already some one who is the working poor at best. You're taking 10 to 30 percent off the wages of the working poor. The reality of that is that it makes their children guaranteed to be poor and grow up in poverty and in turn replicate many cycles of disadvantages.

"Some folks believe that even if we ending mass incarceration today that the consequences of mass incarceration would take two to three generations to wash out of the general population. It would still be driving outcomes for great grandchildren."

He said he believes the best way for organizations to combat many of the issues that plagues boys and men of color are by adopting a two-generation approach.

"Recognizing the fact that a one-generation approach is not enough to actually confront many of the things that has been happening for the past 40 years."

"Intergeneration is not the metaphor of two trains cars passing in time, they are driving side by side. Their overlap during critical periods is enormous. So helping a father get a post-secondary credential, helping a father not go to prison, those are all early childhood interventions. Those are in real time shaping the outcome of those children.”