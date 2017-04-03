U.S. Senator Thad Cochran speaks with advocates on education budget cuts

Advocates of Mound Bayou and Shelby traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to urge lawmakers to invest in kids.

The advocates participated in the annual Invest In Kids Advocacy Summit hosted by the Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network.

The summit is a three-day event that provides a unique opportunity for supporters to delve deeper into issues, receive training from leading experts and act to ensure that matters critical to children's lives and futures are prioritized by elected leaders.

Attending were Eric Bridgett and Jennifer Jones.

Bridgett teaches at John F. Kennedy High School and Jones is the Save the Children's program coordinator of school-age programs at I.T. Montgomery Elementary School.

Save the Children's program helps to make an impact on the lives of children struggling with reading and math everyday.

Save the Children deputy director, Jeremy Soulliere said Save the children has been around since 1919 and has been in the U.S. since 1932.

"Today, Save the Children gives children in the U.S. and around the world a healthy start in life and the opportunity to learn and protection from harm," Soulliere said.

According to the website, the Invest in Kids Advocacy Summit convenes congressional leaders, journalists, policy experts, and other individuals who are committed to a shared vision for the future of children.

During the summit, more than 200 advocates including 70 high school and college students from more than 30 states met with more than 130 lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"No matter where they live, every kid deserves the chance to survive and thrive," Bridgett said.

When Bridgett returned, he said he learned many things during the summit that we wanted to bring back to his community and educate the residents on.

Soulliere said the advocates went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss issues with Congress about the kids.

Bridgett and Jones met with lawmakers and asked them to oppose deep budget cuts to foreign aid and domestic early childhood education programs, such as Head Start, that will have detrimental impacts on health, education, and safety of mothers, children, and families at home and abroad.

Bridgett said, "There are budget cuts on the state and national level, and even international affairs for these types of programs."

Bridgett got the opportunity to discuss the importance of early childhood education programs and why they should keep the funding to Congressman Bennie Thompson, Congressman Trent Kelly, Senator Roger Wicker, and Senator Thad Cochran.

"One of the things I learned and took away from the summit while in Washington is that the health and welfare of newborns and women all over the world is so important," Bridgett said.

Bridgett said 800 women a day die of childbirth all over the world because of no water and no healthcare.

Bridgett served as a panelist at the summit to talk about early childhood education programs such as Head Start and the benefits it has today and always has.

"Those types of programs work and it is also a good investment," Bridgett said.

Bridgett explained that these programs are good investments because kids are getting an early start on education, the kids receive good nutritional meals three times a day, and it helps people gets jobs.

Bridgett said, "Some people think Head Start is about baby sitting, but it's not. There is so much that the Head Start program has to offer."

Bridgett said the Save the Children program received cuts for its after school and summer programs at the beginning of the school year.

"When there is no money, there is no program, and we need those programs, and we are going to do things to get parents and grandparents to know the importance of those programs," said Bridgett.

Bridgett said Thompson and the other state leaders encouraged him to come home and inform residents on the budget cuts of these programs.

Bridgett said, "People can not see the return on their investment, we have to put a face on it. It's about numbers, but it is also about the people.

"Everybody matters. If you don't pay for it on the front end, you will pay for it on the back end," Bridgett said.