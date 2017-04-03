Parents and students that attended the North Bolivar Consolidated School District board meeting Wednesday voiced concerns about disconnected phones and other issues going on in the school district.

Superintendent Linda Robinson assured faculty, parents, and students that the phone issue will never happen again.

Robinson explained she was trying to fix an ongoing problem with the school district's phone carrier AT&T that was causing them to pay enormous bills each month.

Robison said, "We were paying nine and 10 thousand a month to AT&T for T1 lines and Internet lines that were never used, and we're already having financial challenges, so we were trying to negotiate with them to stop paying that kind of money to them for services that we never received."

Broad Street student Kelly Clark said, "My thing is we're not allowed to bring phones to school, but how would we be able to contact our parents in case of an emergency?"

Parents also asked the board why they were not informed the phones were disconnected and whose job was it to inform the parents about the phones being turned off.

Robinson said, "An official statement hasn't been released from the board for us to inform the parents about the phone situation."

Parent Linda Townsend said she did not find out the phones were disconnected until she called the school to check on her daughter Aliza Townsend who has diabetes.

Townsend said, "Even when it rains, there's no service."

Aliza said, "Even though the phones went out during this time, still when we're at school, the lights go out, and it doesn't be storming. It'll be sunny outside."

She also informed the board that the intercoms go off as well as the heat or air conditioning.

"If something happens, we won't have anyway to get in contact with our parents, and I'm a diabetic, and if I need something like my medicine or insulin or anything, I won't be able to get it or call anyone unless I use a teacher's personal phone," Townsend said.

Robinson said when she worked at Shelby Middle School prior to becoming superintendent, she knew when it rained, the phones would be out for five or seven days.

"It's been a problem, if it rains tonight, you probably won't have telephones tomorrow on the north end, and we have paid maintenance bills every year and every month and not receiving the services, and that's not right," said Robinson.

During the public comments, many of the concerned citizens asked the board members questions and did not receive answers.

Board president Jefferick Butler said the board was only able to listen to comments from the residents.

The North Bolivar Consolidated School District has recently been going through many financial issues.

Financial manager for North Bolivar School District Kelia Washington said the school district is still operating in the black.

Washington said, "We are constantly trying to cut as much as we can as far as expenses so that the revenue can actually catch up and surpass the actual expenditures.

"As of the today, the cash balance is $3,000,432 for all funds plus the budget status shows that anticipated revenue, the actual collected revenue as of February is $8 million, and the expenditures for the year is $7.4 millions," said Washington.

"Right now the ending fund balance which includes your fixed assets is $6.6 million and the rest of it is other revenue for the district which includes your district maintenance 16th Section revenue mostly."

Concerned citizen Lisa Davis asked the board how is they in black and using 16th Section interest.

School attorney Nathaniel Armistad said, "You can use 16th Section interest. You can't use 16th Section principal."

Armistad said they are advised by the Secretary of State's office and by the Department of Finance not to use 16th Section interest to run day-to-day operations of the school, but you can use one time purchases.

"If we wanted to buy a school bus, add on to a school, you can do things like that, but using it for day-to-day operations of the district. It's in essence you're living off a credit card and you can't do that," Armistad said.

Davis said, "If you're using the interest at any point, if you're in black, you shouldn't be using the interest at all."

Armistad disagreed with Davis's statement.

As the school board meeting concluded, board member Tyron Miller said the board would do everything they have to do get on the right track to making improvements in the school district.