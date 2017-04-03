Brooks Elementary School teacher Nicole Hooker has proven that using widely popular music inside the classroom is an amazing tool for teaching students effective study skills.

The students of Brooks Elementary School showed the board of trustees of North Bolivar Consolidated School District and those in attendance at the meeting effective ways to study for state testing using hip hop music.

The students, along with Hooker, altered the lyrics to four songs to use in the classroom that are popular to many individuals around the world today.

The songs were "Watch Me" (Whip/Nae Nae) by teenage rapper Silentó, "Hit the Quan" and "Dab" by iLoveMemphis, and "Teach Me How to Dougie" by Cali Swag District.

Hooker said, "We have been working extremely hard in preparing our students for the upcoming state test."

During the student display, the students showed Hooker that you could change the lyrics to hip-hops songs and make them more educational.

In a recent study from the North Carolina Civic Education Consortium, it was shown that music is a great way to draw young students into a lesson.

It was also proven that instructing students to write their own song or rap makes the learning process more fun.

When the students begin singing the song "Dab," Hooker asked what the word dab means.

One student responded, "DAB means to determine what the question is asking, ask yourself what can be eliminated, and choose the BEST answer."

The students created acronyms for each song performed during the student display.

The students sang "Hit the Quan" while leaving off the stage, "Don't forget to read the whole question, underline important words or phrases. Don’t forget to answer all the questions, note evidence from the text to prove your answers."

Hooker said, "I am so proud of you. I guess you all have been paying attention this year after all. I see you've taken some of those test taking strategies and applied them."

"We took what you gave us and made it into new school because you're old school," said one student as the audience laughed.

As the presentation concluded, Hooker and two other educators from Brooks Elementary showed the students that they are not "old school" by performing an educational rap to the song "All I Do Is Win" by producer DJ Khaled.

Today, many educators around the world are changing their traditional methods of teaching to make the learning environment a more fun place for students.

Learning strategies such as altering music lyrics in class helps the students understand material being taught, they are more engaged while the instructor teach, and they interact well with other students.

"We just wanted to share some of our test taking strategies and tips with you guys," Hooker said.