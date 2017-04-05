Daniel Shemwell, along with two family members of Martha "Matsy" Wynn Richards Taylor, unveil a portrait of Matsy during the Lucy Somerville Howorth Woman of Achievement Award Ceremony.

Credited as a premier female fashion photographer of the 1930s, the late Martha "Matsy" Wynn Richards Taylor was honored with the 2017 Lucy Somerville Howorth Woman of Achievement Award Sunday at the Charles W. Capps Jr. Archives and Museum.

Though the exact year is unknown, Matsy was born in Friars Point between 1885 and 1888 to the Wynns and moved to Greenville when she was around four or five years old.

Her photography career kicked off shortly after she read an inspirational article in the Christian Science Monitor that alluded to women in a new fangled field of photography.

When Matsy graduated from college, she returned home and turned her parents’ shed into her own studio.

Matsy worked at Vogue Magazine as the first female staff photographer though she left after a short time due to her inexperience in lighting.

However Vogue founder Condé Nast had often sent her telegrams about her work while she was at the magazine.

Upon returning to Greenville, she began a lifelong study of lighting.

Daniel Shemwell, the 2016-2017 recipient of the Lucy Somerville Howorth Fellowship, said he has been researching her work for a few months.

When Shemwell received his fellowship in August, he discovered a several of boxes in a U-Haul container that filled with old photographs.

"When I saw the boxes, I didn't know what to think and I started to dig them out, and one thought I had was, these things stink very bad, and I found out why," Shemwell said of smell of chemicals used to print the photos.

Shemwell said it took four months for him to put Matsy's exhibit together.

The collection consists both negatives and prints, advertisement manuscript material related to various assignments and jobs Matsy lead while working for Vogue and in her own business, and scrapbooks of work and life experiences.

The collection also includes family photographs and correspondence, Cotton Council assignments and a wide variety of debutante portrait work.

Shemwell said, "I did not expect for this happen. I did not expect to have my own exhibit, and I am blessed, and I am humbled by the whole thing."

Delta State archivist Emily Jones said Shemwell is one of the first men to work with a women's collection.

"It's not often we have a fellow who is interested in working with a women's collections, but Daniel, he never blinked an eye," Jones said.

Jones said Shemwell was eager and has been very excited about the things he has learned within the collection.

"I thought it was going to be easy, but it's absolutely not. It took a lot of hard work, but it is worth it," said Shemwell.

Matsy built a successful business in advertising and fashion photography, working freelance for department stores, manufacturers, and women's magazine.

In 1960 Matsy died of a heart attack while in her studio getting ready for another session.

The current exhibit is only half of Matsy’s work and more boxes will be available for research purposes by the fall.

Shemwell said Matsy’s popularity is returning and people are starting to revive her work.

The Lucy Somerville Howorth Woman of Achievement Award is given to women of the Delta or from the Delta who have made significant contributions in the region and in the nation.

Since the establishment of the program in 2000, a total of eight women have been honored for their achievements.

The other recipients include Emma Knowlton Humphreys Lytle, Keith Dockery McLean, Mae Bertha Carter, Franke Keating, LePoint Cassibry Smith, Fannie Lou Hamer and Dorothy Shawhan.