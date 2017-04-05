Showing off Bolivar Medical Center's awards are Mike Ruff, JoAnn MCollum, Hannah Dreher and Rob Marshall.

Officials of Bolivar Medical Center announced Monday the hospital and staff had received two honors.

CEO Rob Marshall revealed the hospital received the 2016 High Five Award from LifePoint Health, the company's highest honor.

LifePoint Health is one of the largest for-profit hospital companies in the United States with over 70 hospitals, including Bolivar Medical Center.

The hospital received the award for demonstrating excellence in healthcare delivery by scoring an A from the Leapfrog Group for three quarters in a row.

“We are thrilled to have received this honor and know that we could not have done this without the support of our entire team at Bolivar Medical Center,” said Marshall.

“This award is a direct result of the hard work, dedication and devotion of our staff, board, physicians and volunteers who are committed to advancing healthcare delivery in our community and are adamant in making sure every decision we make is done through the lens of the High Five Guiding Principles.”

The High Five Guiding Principles, developed in 1999 at LifePoint's founding, are Delivering high quality patient care; Supporting physicians; Creating excellent workplaces for our employees; Taking a leadership role in our communities; and Ensuring fiscal responsibility.

"We will not lose this," Marshall said of the trophy.

"This is ours forever as a High Five Hospital, the best hospital in the LifePoint System. It's because of y'all. You guys trust us. You keep us honest everyday thank you," said Marshall to everyone in the room.

“We are so proud of the hard work and commitment of the team at Bolivar,” said Scott Raplee, president of LifePoint’s Central Group. “This leadership team has done a tremendous job making the High Five an integral part of their culture and operations, and the results in terms of quality care, employee and physician engagement, and patient outcomes and satisfaction are just astounding. This hospital lives and breathes our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

In addition to the trophy, LifePoint Health also awarded the hospital $250,000, which the hospital plans to use to renovate the registration area on the fourth floor as well as the surgery area and the hospital's kitchen.

Following the reveal, Marshall announced that BMC Chief Nursing Officer JoAnn McCollum had been named the Chief Nursing Officer of the Year by Life Point Health.

The award is given annually to one CNO within LifePoint’s network who best exemplifies the company’s core values of honesty, integrity, trustworthiness, compassion and ethical and legal compliance, and who is committed to advancing quality patient care.

“She has weathered the storm. The community, you know what we've been through during the last four or five years, but she has been a rock. She has really led this nursing staff to higher levels than it ever seen and we're not done yet. Thank you JoAnn, so very much,” said Marshall.

McCollum has worked at the hospital for 12 years and said she was just happy to be in a category with other respected nurses.

"I hope these two awards assure the community of Bolivar County that our hospital is dedicated to providing quality healthcare and patient satisfaction to every patient," said McCollum.

“The most effective CNOs are those who are always searching for better ways to support and guide the nursing staff, while improving the patient experience and quality of care,” said Michelle Watson, CNO of LifePoint’s Central Group.

“Not only has JoAnn embodied these important characteristics, but she continues to amaze us with her innovative and relentless drive to advance quality care and patient safety at Bolivar Medical Center.”

LifePoint established the CNO of the Year award to honor the crucial role CNOs play in delivering high quality healthcare to their communities. CNOs must excel every day in enhancing clinical care and advancing the safety and wellbeing of patients, while also understanding the financial and operational aspects of the hospital.

“I believe a leader’s true character is revealed when he or she is faced with difficult circumstances,” Watson added. “Several years ago, JoAnn saw that Bolivar was not meeting the mark on quality. She helped lead the way to an extraordinary turnaround that has resulted in some of the best quality scores across our company and even in the nation. She is a remarkable leader, and we cannot think of a more deserving person to receive this award.”

Since assuming the role of CNO at Bolivar Medical Center McCollum has implemented a number of initiatives to engage employees and medical staff. Most notably, she helped create “The Bolivar Tool,” which is a defined process for nurses and physicians to ensure the delivery of safe and reliable care. It incorporates a multidisciplinary approach to proactively look for opportunities to improve patient care. Today, “The Bolivar Tool” is a recognized best practice used throughout LifePoint Health.