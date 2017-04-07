Mound Bayou Chief Tony Warren and Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams ask for help in catching hit and run driver.

MOUND BAYOU — Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams and Mound Bayou Chief of Police Tony Warren held a press conference Wednesday on the status of a Mound Bayou man who was injured in a hit and run incident.

The incident took place March 31 around 10 p.m.

The 56-year old victim Anthony Johnson was walking east on Martin Luther King Drive when an unknown vehicle came from behind and struck him.

The driver left the scene.

Johnson was taken to Bolivar Medical Center where he had undergone multiple surgeries due to the injuries sustained from the accident.

Warren said Johnson's condition had improved and he is now breathing without the need of a ventilator.

There are currently no leads on who was responsible for running over Johnson.

"At this point we don't have a description of the vehicle nor the driver. The Mound Bayou Police Department, in conjunction with the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department, is strongly investigating, and we are trying to reach out to any person that has any idea of anything they can give us to help bring this case to a close,” said Warren.

Warren also said there were several other unsolved crimes in the city and law enforcement would welcome help.

“We know that there is somebody out there that can help us and we are just trying to reach out," said Warren.

Williams added that in order for this case to be solved, the police needs the community to work with them. He urged for citizens to sympathize with the victim and his family and become active in working with the police to provide closure to Johnson and his family.

"We need the citizens to understand that law enforcement is suppose to work hand and hand with the community and we're pretty positive that someone saw what happened or maybe they can give us a description of the vehicle, something to give us a lead in the direction of bringing someone to justice," said Williams.

Williams encouraged anyone who may know the driver to convince them to confess.

"Speak out to the person who did it, to have some form of conscience. We want the citizens to understand we're not everywhere all the time. If we had the assistance from the community then we can solve this crime and other crimes," said Williams.

Warren added that if citizens are afraid to give their name to the police they could use Crimestoppers and give an anonymous statement.

"Give us something to help us. Like the sheriff said, you got family members who want closure and we're out here trying to give them closure. But we not only need the sheriff's department and the Mound Bayou department in conjunction, we need the community to come join with us,” said Warren.