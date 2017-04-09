An accident involving two trucks and a Skytrak 6036 Telescopic Forklift on U.S. Highway 61 North of Renova occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the Wholesale Glass truck said he got out in just enough time before the vehicle went up in flames. The driver in the forklift was thrown out of the vehicle and was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The driver of Huerta Construction vehicle had no injuries. Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams said the vehicles were traveling south when the glass truck tapped the Huerta Construction truck in the rear before hitting the forklift causing the glass truck to swerve off the road in the median. The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department was called out as well as EMS. Traffic was stopped while the fire was put out and injured transported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of investigating the incident and could not be reached as of presstime.