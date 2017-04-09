

The board of trustees of the Cleveland School District discussed more about new athletic wear and equipment during a special called meeting Thursday. The board has not decided which branding company they should go with to purchase the athletic gear and wear for the new school year. Attorney Jamie Jacks said what the board decided to do after they received proposals from the two companies was to get quotes for each individual sport. "It just was difficult to compare the two, and we think technically it will be better to go sport by sport," Jacks said. The board of trustees allowed financial manager Cindy Holtz to get at least two quotes for each sport. Holtz was set to meet with the athletic director and head football coach to discuss what type of athletic gear and wear they would like to have for football season. Holtz said, "We are at a real critical deadline with football for them to get what they want. We're behind, and we're at a cutoff on April 15." Holtz explained to trustee Todd Fuller that if they do not hurry and get quotes and issue a purchase order, they will be in jeopardy of not having the uniforms in before the football season starts. "We need to move forward in the branding direction sooner rather than later," Jacks said. They board mentioned most of the athletic equipment will be refurbished and reconditioned while some new equipment will be purchased. There was also concern about the official school logo that has not been completed. Trustee Tonya Short asked about purchasing covers for helmets instead of having them painted since the logo has not been completed.