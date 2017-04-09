

Cleveland City Clerk Dominique Green brought concerns to the board of aldermen recently about reports from customers who have a water bill exceeding $500. "We had one that came in the other day with a $742 water bill. Right now we're not granting any relief," she said. "I just put together today a leak adjustment request form just from looking around at other cities to see what they do. Based on the (attorney general) opinion we got last time, it spoke that you could adjust for unforeseen circumstances, if the citizen did not benefit from the water. ŅI did want to get permission to look deeper into it and see if we could come up with a good policy to provide some relief," said Green. Alderman Danny Abraham asked how well the city's leak detection system was doing. Green said the system was doing its job and customers are being alerted but there are still some delays with the system. "The system we have, it catches leaks but sometimes it doesn't. For example this one customer, his usage spiked like Jan. 21, well a leak wasn't detected by the system until Feb. 21, so he had seen an uptick in usage, but the system didn't catch it until the next month," Green said. One of the highest water bills a citizen reported was $951. The request form Green put together mentions citizens seeking relief must provide their information including the day they got a repair, a copy of an invoice for the repair and proof of payment for the repair. If people repaired the leak themselves, they must show proof of materials. Aldermen Gary Gainspoletti suggest that board allow customers with outstanding water bills to pay a normal monthly bill until the board figures out how to handle the issue. The plan is to grant relief to customers whose usage exceeds 100 percent of their 12-month average. Other matters at the meeting included a motion to approve a proposal by Advanced Mosquito Control to increase its contract for an additional $10,000 to be added to the current contract for this fiscal year. There was also a motion by the board to make city hall a designated polling place for citizens of Ward 2. Aldermen Robert Sanders mentioned that people in his ward had gone to the wrong location to vote in previous elections. Blake Moon, owner of Moonstruck Flea Market, asked the board if he would use an empty lot near his property for an outdoor pop-up flea market every Saturday. City Attorney Jamie Jacks told the board that the city is not allowed to donate property to a for-profit business. "Because it is a for profit entity, I think we may have to get some type of rental for the use of the city property, said Jacks" Jacks suggested that she and the board look into the matter closely before making a decision to grant Moon's request.