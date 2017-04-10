The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors recently discussed the installation of culverts with road manager James Pritchett on Monday.

Supervisor Larry King mentioned there are houses in construction on the west side of Redbud Road in Boyle and he asked if anyone had gone check on the ditches there.

Supervisor Donny Whitten said there have been issues before where workers are not sent out to check on property where a subdivision is being built.

King said, "So the roads are already there and they are building houses, my question is, is anyone coming from the road department about the culverts and things like that, and if not, do we need to send someone out there to make sure that the culverts are as they ought to be?"

Pritchett said no one has come before the road department.

Supervisor James McBride said during the construction phase that the road department should be contacted so a temporary culvert could be installed while construction is going on.

"If all of those houses do not have culverts of the right dimension and the right elevation, it's going to create a problem with water standing in the ditch," said McBride.

Whitten explained there is a county ordinance that if you install a culvert in a ditch in the county, road, or at a residential section, the road department is supposed to install the culvert.

"And the road department, all of the county engineers are suppose to come out and determine what size culvert is appropriate for that ditch, and that is a law of the county," Whitten said.

Whitten added this is a county law the citizens need to abide by because if they put in a culvert that is too small, the county is required to take the culvert up.

"If someone put a culvert in that's too small that were not approved and permitted by the county, we're going to take it up, and they're gone have to buy one that's the correct size and install that one," said Whitten.

When installing a culvert in a ditch, the culverts have to be set at a certain level that coordinates with the rest of the culverts that are install in the there.

Whitten said there are ditches in the county that the road ditches and residential ditches feed in to.

King and Whitten encourage all citizen to get to know who their drainage district commissioners are and contact them sometimes so they will know who is in charge of that part of the drainage.

Whitten said, "The board is in charge of road drainage and road ditches, and that's it. The rest of the ditches, we don't have any authority over."