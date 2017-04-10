Amos Moses Pates Sr. has qualified fort a place on the ballot in the upcoming June 6 general election for mayor in Mound Bayou.

Currently, Pates serves as an alderman for Mound Bayou.

If elected Pates’ goals and objectives will focus on: Leadership moving forward collectively citywide; Partnership with local institutions and organizations; Ownership (self help programs); and Followership (encouraging and being inclusive to all Mound Bayou citizenry).

“We can and must rededicate ourselves (community) back to family, school and church. Our collective true actions and deeds will foster a healthy community and economic development plans,” he said.

Pates is the grandson of the late Rev. A.A. Thompson and Mrs. Clotee Pates. He has been married to Sandra Byrd Pates for 41 years and together they have three grown children and three grandchildren.

“We can and must have community over chaos. So when you cast your vote think dedication, think concern, think caring and elect Amos M. Pates Sr. as your next mayor,” said Pates.

Pates is a graduate of John F. Kennedy Memorial High School; Mississippi Valley State University; and Delta State University. He also holds numerous continuing education certificates.

He is a past member of the Mound Bayou School Board and the Mound Bayou Planning Commission. He was employed as the GED and Adult Education Instructor at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

He is a member of the Bolivar County NAACP, United Concerned Citizens Organization, and St. Gabriel Mercy Center, among other organizations.

On June 6 elect Amos M. Pates, mayor, a Man Who Cares.