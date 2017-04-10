Peggy Mengarelli is announcing she will run for the position of mayor for the city of Shelby in the upcoming June 6, 2017, election.

Mengarelli is a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School, has been a nurse for the past 46 years, is co-owner of Shelby Package Store with her husband Joseph Mengarelli and has served as an elected alderman for the city of Shelby for the past 8 years.

“I am running for mayor of Shelby because I care and love Shelby. I have made sure all Shelby citizens have had their voices heard for the past 8 years.

“Any citizen that has knocked on my door has been invited in and I have listened to your concerns. Shelby and your concerns have always been my first priority. I have tried to move Shelby forward with other board members and the mayor with some but little success when all members of the administration did not have the same purpose in view for Shelby.

“We all need to strive to move Shelby forward as elected official s with the input of all citizens and not allow the municipality to stagnate, including but not limited to improved educational/vocational opportunities for our children and youth.

“Our children and youth are ‘our future’ as citizens of Shelby and they need positive influence and educational opportunities. We need better streets, water systems and sewer systems that are properly maintained. We need to continue to clean up Shelby as some of the citizens have taken the initiative of doing, starting by cleaning up areas that have long been ignored.

“We need to look and see the brighter future for this generation and generations to follow, to attract new businesses, and new citizens who will want to move here and live in a clean, safe, and well-kept community. This is not just a possibility, it can and will make a difference.

“I am asking for your vote as a positive mayor instead of a mayor who is for ‘business as usual’ with personal agendas.